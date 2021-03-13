COVID-19 remembrance ceremony at Mattson Lower Harbor Park

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - “I was really sad,’ said Madeline Gabka, a trumpet player at NMU,” just because I worked for so long to work up all this music and practice. I just put so much time [into it].”

One year ago today, Gabka was heartbroken when she learned her senior recital was cancelled two days after COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic.

On Saturday morning, she performed for a small crowd as a part of Ode to Joy/Remembrance of Sorrow, a ceremony held at Marquette’s Mattson Park that gave some an opportunity to speak about those they had lost during the crisis.

Organizer Margaret Brumm says it was important for the music and stories to be heard.

“Life goes on,” Brumm said, “and we did a lot of living, a lot of helping, and a lot of trying to make things as good as they could be. I wanted people to have a chance to share that.”

The event also recognized those who helped make a difference in the community. One of them was Michelle O’Hagan from Masks for Marquette, a group that put together and gave away over 35,000 masks.

O’Hagan spoke about her uncle, Dave Toman, who lost his battle with coronavirus.

“He had a model railroad in his basement,” she said. “He sang barbershop quartet, and he went to church all the time. He was just a gentle soul.”

Brumm says one of the big takeaways from this event is looking for the normal in life.

“Once you’ve had joy and sorrow,” she explained, “you understand that you’re not going to be sad all the time and you’re not going to be happy all the time.”

For Gabka and others, they lost a lot in the last year. After today’s performance, she feels she can find the right path again.

“Through this performance, it’s just another boost to that,” Gabka stated. “I found that, and it makes me really happy.” ***>

Gabka says she was grateful for the opportunity to play her trumpet during the ceremony, and Brumm says she hopes to hold this event annually on March 13th.

