Bemidji State takes 1-0 lead in first round WCHA Playoff Series over Michigan Tech

BEMIDJI, Minn. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech opened the 2021 WCHA Playoffs with a 3-1 loss at No. 15 Bemidji State. The Huskies opened scoring but the Beavers scored three straight to take the lead.

“We certainly had our chances to win,” Tech coach Joe Shawhan said. “We had some guys play tremendous but not everyone was pulling the rope tonight and that’s disappointing. They had some looks and capitalized on their chances.”

Brian Halonen gave the Huskies the lead 2:33 into the game when he fired in his eighth of the season. Nick Nardella and Tristan Ashbrook assisted on the goal.

The Beavers tied it up 8:00 into the first when Aaron Miller scored from Brendan Harris and Kyle Looft.

BSU added to the lead at 14:22 of the first on a shot through traffic by Alex Ierullo. Tyler Jubenvill and Lukas Sillinger were credited with the assists.

Lukas Sillinger scored the final goal of the game 11:42 into the 2nd period with a roof shot near the goal line. Owen Sillinger and Alex Ierullo assisted.

Tech led in shots 34-26. Zach Driscoll had 33 saves for the Beavers. He stopped Tommy Parrottino with a great glove save in the second and had three big saves on power-play chances for the Huskies.

Blake Pietila stopped 23 shots for the Huskies.

Tech was 0-for-3 on the power play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill.

“We have to put this one behind us and find a way to win tomorrow,” added Shawhan. “It’s win or go home, so I expect everyone to be fully engaged.”

The teams will resume the series at 7:07 p.m. Saturday for Game 2 of the best-of-three series.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.