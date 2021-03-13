Advertisement

A Quick Warmup Saturday, Colder Sunday

Then Seasonable and Dry Next Week
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer

Highs: mid to upper 40s Copper Country and east, 50 through the 50s the rest of the west and central

Sunday: Partly cloudy, some flurries north ending, sunny south

Highs: upper 20s to lower 30s north, 30s to near 40 south

Monday: Mostly sunny

Highs: 30s north, 40s south

Tuesday: Sun filtered by some clouds

Highs: near 40 into the 40s

The rest of the week looks dry and seasonable as the main storm track is suppressed well south of Upper Michigan.

