A Quick Warmup Saturday, Colder Sunday

Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer

Highs: mid to upper 40s Copper Country and east, 50 through the 50s the rest of the west and central

Sunday: Partly cloudy, some flurries north ending, sunny south

Highs: upper 20s to lower 30s north, 30s to near 40 south

Monday: Mostly sunny

Highs: 30s north, 40s south

Tuesday: Sun filtered by some clouds

Highs: near 40 into the 40s

The rest of the week looks dry and seasonable as the main storm track is suppressed well south of Upper Michigan.

