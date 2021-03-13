A Quick Warmup Saturday, Colder Sunday
Then Seasonable and Dry Next Week
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer
Highs: mid to upper 40s Copper Country and east, 50 through the 50s the rest of the west and central
Sunday: Partly cloudy, some flurries north ending, sunny south
Highs: upper 20s to lower 30s north, 30s to near 40 south
Monday: Mostly sunny
Highs: 30s north, 40s south
Tuesday: Sun filtered by some clouds
Highs: near 40 into the 40s
The rest of the week looks dry and seasonable as the main storm track is suppressed well south of Upper Michigan.
Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.