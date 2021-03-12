Two high school seniors win full-tuition scholarships to Michigan universities

ELY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Two Westwood High School seniors each won a full scholarship to two different Michigan university.

Allyssea Smith received the Starr Scholarship and Chloe Grochowski received the Leading Scholar Award.

“I’m very excited,” Grochowski said. “I’m excited to go up there and be at Tech and I think there’s lots of good opportunities for me.”

The two childhood friends went through extensive application processes.

“The process took a few months,” West Wood High School counselor Becky Halamka said. “Both girls applied in the fall and were accepted in late fall.”

Smith, who is on her way to her number one choice, Michigan State University, in particular, had to write four essays and turn in three recommendation letters. However, she said she is no stranger to time management.

“I do cross-country, track, I am in the greater good club and I, also, work after school,” Smith said.

Grochowski, one of fifteen Leading Scholar Award recipients, beat 1100 finalists to win the full scholarship to Michigan Tech University.

“There was a virtual competition where there were a lot of leadership games and working with teams for solving different problems, which was a lot of fun,” Grochowski said. “I think I learned a lot from it.”

Both students have big dreams in the medical field.

“I’m planning on studying biology with a concentration in pre-health professions,” Grochowski said.

“I do know I want to do pre-med and eventually become a doctor too,” Smith said.

They are preparing to use the skills acquired now in the next phase of their lives.

