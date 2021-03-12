Sunshine returns with a temperature seesaw

Gusty northwest winds will decrease during the morning along with light snow. High pressure will move in today through tomorrow. This spells out plenty of sunshine. In regards, to temperatures with northerly winds plan on a cooler day with temperatures in the 20s today. Then, winds will be out of the west and southwest tomorrow ushering in a surge of warmer air with highs climbing into the 50s. Afterward, another cool-down is ahead for Sunday behind a weak front. Next, the pattern looks unsettled and cooler.

Today: Windy morning followed by sunny skies and cooler air

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s north, near 30° south

Saturday: Sunny and warmer

>Highs: Low to mid-50s, upper 40s along the shorelines

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cooler

>Highs: Mainly 30s

Monday: Partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Upper 30s, low 40s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mainly 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mainly 30s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.