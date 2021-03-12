Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital selected for COVID-19 pilot program

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital was selected as the only hospital in the U.P. to receive a shipment of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. Manistique resident Lon Hider received his first dose of the Moderna vaccine Friday.

“Like everybody else, I just want to get this process over with. To have this first vaccine is the start of a new beginning,” said Lon Hider, a Manistique resident. Hider got his vaccine at Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital, one of 22 hospitals in the state to receive the special shipment.

“We’re super excited. It’s a real honor, but it’s also a testament to how hard our team has been working,” said Bob Crumb, CEO of Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital. This makes it easier to get more of the community vaccinated, quicker.

“If you’re from Manistique, you’re over 50 with health conditions or you’re over 60, we’d love to have you come book an appointment,” said Sara Giles, marketing director for Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital.

To help spread the word to people who aren’t on social media, Schoolcraft Hospital is reaching out to hospital partners.

“We’re working with our senior center, transportation here in Schoolcraft county and our meals on wheels program,” said Giles.

Manistique’s city leaders believe this is a great step for the community.

“As the mayor of the city of Manistique, I am really exciting to be able to provide this as a service to our patients and our community,” said Kim Shiner, clinic director at Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital and mayor of the city of Manistique.

This opportunity allows the hospital to give people like Hider a chance to begin their vaccination process, sooner.

“Go Schoolcraft Hospital! Thank you very much for this,” said Hider.

The hospital is also expanding eligibility to anyone 18 and older now.

To schedule your appointment, call the hospital’s hotline at (906) 341-3775. Even if you aren’t sure if you qualify for the vaccine right now, you’re still encouraged to call the hotline to be put on an “interested” list.

