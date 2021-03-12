Scholarship opportunity for Marquette, Alger County high school seniors

MARQUETTE, ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Honor Credit Union provides scholarships to high school seniors across Michigan every year towards college or trade school.

Across the state, there are twenty-three $1,000 scholarships being awarded, and three of them are available for Marquette and Alger County seniors.

The Regional Manager at the Negaunee branch says to be eligible, the seniors need to be a member of the credit union and have a 3.0 GPA.

“It’s a little helping hand to go to college or a trade school; it’s expensive,” says Gollakner. “A thousand dollars, what we’re giving, will help them for their future.”

Gollakner says the winners will be announced at the end of April.

The deadline to apply for a scholarship is March 15th. To fill out an application, visit the Honor Credit Union website.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.