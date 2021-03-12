Advertisement

Re/max 1st Realty in Marquette donates items to UPAWS for Spread Goodness Day

A donation drive has been going on for the past few weeks at the realty office.
Re/max staff donated supplies to UPAWS today.
By Mary Houle
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Three pick-up trucks full of donations were unloaded at UPAWS today, coming from the staff at Re/max in Marquette.

A donation drive has been going on for the past few weeks at the Realty office, and all the items that were donated were purchased by Re/max office members.

One of Re/max’s Licensed Assistants, Erick Brooks, says its important to remember your furry friends when spreading goodness.

“They were in need of a lot of cleaning products, they were in need of laundry detergent, and the biggest thing was they were low on cat food,” says Brooks. “So we got lots of Purina One cat food and lots of soft dog treats.”

Brooks says the community has been stepping up to support the shelter, and there are currently only two dogs and one cat up for adoption.

