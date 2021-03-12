Preserving and photographing landscapes

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Zero Degrees Art Gallery in Marquette features landscape photography this month.

Photographer Tim Trombley is passionate about preserving the landscapes he captures and has advice for others about doing the same.

Trombley is aware that a good shot sometimes requires climbing and stepping in places you shouldn’t; however, he urges you to stay in designated areas when taking pictures of landscapes to avoid disturbing natural growth.

“When you step out into a national park or a natural area of any kind, if you’re misbehaving and you’re mistreating the landscape, it’s gonna cause harm and others are gonna do the same thing and in time it just won’t be there for others to enjoy,” says Trombley.

Tim Trombley is the owner of Great Lakes Photography based in Chatham, Michigan.

You can view his work all month at Zero Degrees Art Gallery on Third St. in Marquette.

