Pigs N Heat Fire Relief Fundraiser canceled

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Pigs N Heat is an annual hockey game between Marquette County Firefighters and Police. The money from the fundraiser helps support fire victims in the area.

This year, the event is canceled because of the restrictions from the pandemic.

There are no current replacement fundraisers in place. Instead, the Fire Department asks the public to focus on supporting local businesses and continuing to honor fallen firefighters.

“This year, since we’re not holding the game, Pigs N Heat and all emergency services in the county and across the UP would like to focus our attention in honoring Ben Lauren and the family. He gave the ultimate sacrifice and so has his family,” says Brian Olson, Pigs-N-Heat Fire Relief Fund President.

Olson says the hockey game will be planned for next year.

He says donations can still be made to Pigs N Heat by mailing it to the Fire Department in Marquette and putting it to the attention of ‘Pigs N Heat treasurer’.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.