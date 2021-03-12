NMU’s Miller earns All-American status at NCAA Cross Country Skiing Championships

JACKSON, NH (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Nordic ski team had an eventful first day at the 2021 NCAA Ski Championships. In the Nordic-only team rankings, the women are third behind the University of Utah and the University of Alaska Anchorage while the men are sixth. Overall the team sits in eighth place.

MEN’S 10K

It was a warm day for skiing with temperatures rising into the 50s, but the NMU men’s team was still able to notch some solid individual results. Kjetil Baanerud placed 12th in the 10K classic with a time of 27:26.1, being the first Wildcat of the day to cross the finish line. Zak Ketterson was three spots behind at 15th, ending with a 27:37.5 time.

Tobias Moosman was the final NMU men’s team member to cross the line with 31st place finish in 29:40.5.

WOMEN’S 5K

Molly Miller took home an All-American honor for the women’s team with a 5th place finish in the 5K classic. Her time of 16:27.8 was the top mark for the Wildcat women.

The rest of the NMU women also finished in the top 15 of the 5K. Hilde Eide was the next in at No. 11 with a time of 16:50.2. Malin Boerjesoe was the last across for the Wildcats, clocking in at 17:19.5 for 15th overall.

The NMU Nordic ski team returns to the Jackson Nordic Center on Saturday for the final day of the 2021 NCAA Ski Championships Nordic action. The women start the day at 10 a.m. in the 15K freestyle and the men begin the 20K freestyle at noon.

