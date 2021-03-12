NMU Volleyball sweeps Northwood

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University volleyball moved to 6-1 overall with a 3-0 straight-sets victory over Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) member Northwood on Friday evening.

After surrendering the first point of the match to the Timberwolves, the Wildcats went on a 5-0 run. NMU did not let up after the stretch and never surrendered control of the lead. Northwood did threaten late in the first set pulling within four points three times, but in the end, the Wildcats took care of business 25-18.

The second set showed what happens when the NMU team fires on all cylinders. A 7-0 run was started by a Timberwolves’ attack error and included a Jaqueline Smith kill and a block from Smith and Meghan Meyer.

Northwood could only get within six points of the Wildcats in the second set and another kill by Smith sealed the 25-15 victory.

The final set started more even than the rest. The Timberwolves and the Wildcats were tied at 7-7 after a Northwood block. NMU took charge from that point and went on a 10-0 run. Two kills from Smith and Ania Hyatt combined with a Lauren Van Remortel kill, two Timberwolves attack errors, a Smith and Hyatt block, and a Lauren Caprini service error built up a 17-7 Wildcat lead.

At the end of the third set, NMU took home a 25-12 set victory and a 3-0 match victory.

Lizzy Stark led the team in kills with 10. Meyer registered the best percentage for the team, hitting at .700.

Alli Yacko had a team-high 13 digs while Stark added 10 as the only other Wildcat in double digits.

On defense, Smith and Hyatt each had three total blocks. Both student-athletes registered one solo block and two block assists each.

Van Remortel collected three service aces in the match.

NMU volleyball and Northwood take the court again tomorrow at 2 p.m. in the final match of the series.

