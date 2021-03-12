NASA: Bright meteor reported over Michigan, Wisconsin Thursday evening

MICHIGAN, WISCONSIN (WLUC) - NASA’s Meteor Watch team says they’ve had many reports of a meteor in Wisconsin and Michigan Thursday evening.

After an analysis of at least 60 reports, the Meteor Watch team says bright meteor was seen at or about 7:47 p.m. eastern on March 11.

“Analysis of these reports gives a start point of the meteor at 52 miles above WI-11 between Monroe and Janesville,” the NASA Meteor Watch team said in a Facebook post. “It moved [slightly] east of north at 45,000 miles per hour, traveling 33 miles before burning up 32 miles above Quale Airport east of Madison.”

NASA Meteor Watch says this trajectory could be revised as more information and reports are made available.

The NASA team says one video has been released so far, taken by an EarthCam in St. Joseph, Michigan.

Reports of fireballs or meteor sightings can be made to the American Meteor Society. Learn more about space and meteors from NASA and its Meteoroid Environment Office.

