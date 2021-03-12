Advertisement

NASA: Bright meteor reported over Michigan, Wisconsin Thursday evening

After an analysis of at least 60 reports, the Meteor Watch team says bright meteor was seen at or about 7:47 p.m. eastern on March 11.
Mapped reports of meteor seen over Michigan and Wisconsin on March 11, 2021. A image of the...
Mapped reports of meteor seen over Michigan and Wisconsin on March 11, 2021. A image of the meteor as well.(NASA Meteor Watch/Facebook)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MICHIGAN, WISCONSIN (WLUC) - NASA’s Meteor Watch team says they’ve had many reports of a meteor in Wisconsin and Michigan Thursday evening.

After an analysis of at least 60 reports, the Meteor Watch team says bright meteor was seen at or about 7:47 p.m. eastern on March 11.

“Analysis of these reports gives a start point of the meteor at 52 miles above WI-11 between Monroe and Janesville,” the NASA Meteor Watch team said in a Facebook post. “It moved [slightly] east of north at 45,000 miles per hour, traveling 33 miles before burning up 32 miles above Quale Airport east of Madison.”

NASA Meteor Watch says this trajectory could be revised as more information and reports are made available.

The NASA team says one video has been released so far, taken by an EarthCam in St. Joseph, Michigan.

Reports of fireballs or meteor sightings can be made to the American Meteor Society. Learn more about space and meteors from NASA and its Meteoroid Environment Office.

Did you get a photo or video of this event? Please feel free to send to TV6 via Burst on our website, News App, or Weather App.

Bright meteor over lower Wisconsin tonight There are 60 reports from the upper MidWest of a bright meteor seen at 6:47...

Posted by NASA Meteor Watch on Thursday, March 11, 2021

