Michigan National Guard ‘returning soon’ from Washington
The six-week mission ends Friday for 1,000 soldiers and airmen.
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 9:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (WLUC) - The 1,000 Michigan National Guard Soldiers and Airmen in Washington D.C. are returning home soon, a guard spokesperson said Friday.
The members’ six-week mission ends Friday. They were sent back to protect the U.S. Capitol in late January.
The Michigan National Guard says all soldiers will be tested for COVID-19 upon their arrival. Soldiers who test positive will be isolated.
