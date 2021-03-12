Michigan National Guard ‘returning soon’ from Washington

WASHINGTON (WLUC) - The 1,000 Michigan National Guard Soldiers and Airmen in Washington D.C. are returning home soon, a guard spokesperson said Friday.

The members’ six-week mission ends Friday. They were sent back to protect the U.S. Capitol in late January.

The Michigan National Guard says all soldiers will be tested for COVID-19 upon their arrival. Soldiers who test positive will be isolated.

