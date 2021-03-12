Advertisement

Michigan DNR: Spring brings fire danger; be careful when burning near dry grass, brush or leaves

Debris burning is the No. 1 cause of wildfires in Michigan.
Michigan fire prevention and safety.
Michigan fire prevention and safety.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAN (WLUC) - The ground may look damp and muddy, but grass and brush are dry in spring even if the ground is wet. That means fire can spread fast.

“Everybody wants to get out and clean up their yard, but it’s important check conditions before burning and to understand how dry these fuels on the ground are,” said Paul Rogers, fire prevention specialist with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

Debris burning is the No. 1 cause of wildfires in Michigan, and some fires already have scorched Lower Michigan landscapes, including a 432-acre fire in the state’s Thumb region.

Open burning is allowed where the ground is still snow-covered. Otherwise, a free burn permit is required. Burn permits in the southern Lower Peninsula are issued by local fire departments and government offices. In the northern Lower Peninsula and the Upper Peninsula, residents can check the map at Michigan.gov/BurnPermit to see if debris/open burning is permitted in their counties.

Rogers urged people to be careful when burning yard debris, enjoying campfires or doing other outdoor activities, especially those that include heat or gas-powered engines. Among the DNR’s recommendations:

  • Place your charcoal grill on a hard surface such as a concrete driveway rather than on the lawn, where a spark or loose coal could ignite dry grass.
  • Keep an eye out while using chainsaws and lawn mowers, because a spark from the blade could start a fire.
  • Be careful when using all-terrain vehicles, lawn mowers or other outdoor machinery. Heat from a lawn mower or the exhaust pipe of an ATV can ignite dry grass. A trailer chain dragging on pavement also can create sparks that ignite grass.
  • Never leave any fire unattended, even for a moment. Make sure all debris and campfires are fully extinguished before leaving the area.

Learn more about specific fire danger by region or find fire prevention tips.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MISSING: Branden Steven Holm
Remains of missing 34-year-old Ishpeming man found
Jose Cintron was last seen in the area of M-35 and King Lake Lane at about 7:30 a.m. March 10.
Forsyth Township Police looking for missing man, Jose Cintron
Mug shot for Matthew Morgan, of Marquette, Mich. Courtesy photo.
Marquette man faces vehicular homicide charge in Georgia
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and bandages.
MCHD expanding COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration to anyone 16+ Friday
FILE - This July 16, 2004, file photo, shows a gray wolf at the Wildlife Science Center in...
Michigan Senate urges new wolf hunt for 2021

Latest News

State Rep. Beau LaFave (R-Iron Mountain) of Michigan's 108th State House District.
Rep. LaFave: Treatment of Michigan National Guard members ‘disgraceful’
Pigs N Heat hockey game 2020.
Pigs N Heat Fire Relief Fundraiser canceled
A Marquette County resident receives her coronavirus vaccine at NMU's Northern Center on March...
MCHD expands COVID-19 vaccine registration as new state eligibility guidelines approach
Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital in Manistique.
Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital selected for COVID-19 pilot program