Advertisement

Michigan: All adults eligible for vaccine April 5

Michigan says all residents age 16 and up will become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on April 5, nearly a month before the May 1 date pledged by President Joe Biden.
Pfizer vaccine bottle.
Pfizer vaccine bottle.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP/WLUC) - Michigan announced Friday that all residents age 16 and up will become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on April 5, nearly a month before the May 1 date pledged by President Joe Biden.

People age 16 to 49 with certain medical conditions or disabilities will qualify starting March 22, when 50- to 64-year-olds can begin getting shots under a previous announcement. Two days later, March 24, a federally selected regional mass vaccination site will open at Detroit’s Ford Field to administer an additional 6,000 doses a day for two months.

“The safe COVID-19 vaccine is the most effective way to protect you, your family and others from the virus,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement. “It will help the country get back to normal and help the economy.”

The U.S. is expecting to have enough doses for adults by the end of May, but Biden has warned the process of actually administering those doses will take time. As of Wednesday, about 22% of Michigan’s 16-plus population had been fully or partially vaccinated.

The state health department said it may take “several weeks” beyond April 5 for everyone who wants the vaccine to get an appointment.

View the full press release from the state by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press, WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MISSING: Branden Steven Holm
Remains of missing 34-year-old Ishpeming man found
Jose Cintron was last seen in the area of M-35 and King Lake Lane at about 7:30 a.m. March 10.
Forsyth Township Police looking for missing man, Jose Cintron
Mug shot for Matthew Morgan, of Marquette, Mich. Courtesy photo.
Marquette man faces vehicular homicide charge in Georgia
FILE - This July 16, 2004, file photo, shows a gray wolf at the Wildlife Science Center in...
Michigan Senate urges new wolf hunt for 2021
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and bandages.
MCHD expanding COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration to anyone 16+ Friday

Latest News

Cases of coronavirus variants believed to be more contagious have been identified in just about...
2 ways to combat coronavirus variants
President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, looks up after signing the...
Biden aims for quicker shots, ‘independence from this virus’
Japan will not take part in China’s offer to provide vaccines for “participants” in the...
Olympic host Japan will not take part in China vaccine offer
COVID 1 year later: The struggle to contain continues