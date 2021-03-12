MDOC: About 25 percent of inmates have received COVID-19 vaccine

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - About 25% of inmates in Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) prisons have been vaccinated.

According to MDOC Spokesperson Chris Gautz, “All prisoners over the age of 50 have now had the ability to get the vaccine.”

He said those 65 years old and older were given the vaccine last month. Beginning this week, any prisoner over the age of 50 who wanted the vaccine was able to get it.

“About 25 percent of our prison population has been vaccinated,” Gautz said.

That equates to about 8,000 inmates, Gautz told TV6.

The MDOC is still providing regular updates on coronavirus cases in the MDOC system, which is updated almost daily. Click here to learn more.

