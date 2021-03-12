MCHD expands COVID-19 vaccine registration as new state eligibility guidelines approach

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - As the Department of Health and Human Services have announced expansions to COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, the Marquette County Health Department is making adjustments.

Beginning March 22, Michigan residents aged 16 or older who have a disability will be eligible for vaccination. Those with medical conditions that put them at high risk for COVID-19 are also included in that group. On April 5, that will expand to any Michigan resident 16 or older, regardless of health.

On March 12, the Marquette County Health Department opened registration to the April 5 group. Clinical program coordinator Lisa Mahoski encourages those eligible to take action as soon as possible.

“We urge you to get registered so that as those dates open up, that will streamline registration and getting to the vaccination process,” said Mahoski.

While all adults will be eligible for the vaccine on April 5, Mahoski says those in previous categories will still have priority when it comes to scheduling.

That includes anyone 50 or older who has a health condition, such as Gwinn resident Paula Heaton, who received her vaccine during a MCHD clinic at NMU’s Northern Center on Friday.

“It’s not just your health you have to worry about,” Heaton said. “I haven’t seen my mother and my stepdad in a long time now because of this thing. We all need to get the shot.”

It also includes essential workers, food processing and agricultural workers, as well as caregivers of any age, like Harry Stine from Negaunee. He encourages younger Marquette County residents to do their part when the time comes.

“Vaccine everybody, honestly,” Stine said. “We need to beat this, and this is the best way how.”

Marquette resident Suzanne Williams believes expanded registration will help Marquette County come out of the pandemic faster than it otherwise might.

“I think everybody, as soon as they have a chance to get the vaccine, they should get it,” said Williams. “It’s going to allow things to go back to normal quicker, and people will get less sick.”

While delayed vaccine shipments have been a problem in Michigan, Mahoski says it’s no longer an issue for Marquette County. She says the MCHD will have enough doses to take care of everyone who registers.

“We now are receiving more allotments of the vaccination and are being provided the vaccine in more predictable numbers, so we have the availability,” Mahoski explained.

To register to receive a vaccine, visit mqthealth.org. Appointments can also be made by phone Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. by calling (906) 475-7847.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.