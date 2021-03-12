Advertisement

Marquette Branch Prison reports fourth assault in two weeks

Two Michigan Department of Corrections officers were assaulted early Friday morning.
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) is reporting the fourth assault at Marquette Branch Prison in less than two weeks.

According to MDOC spokesperson Chris Gautz, said the assault happened just after 7:00 a.m. Friday, March 12, which is the yard time for the maximum security prisoners.

“Two prisoners began punching and kicking two employees,” Gautz said. “There were numerous staff in the area and they responded immediately.”

He said no weapons were used during the assault and the prisoners were not able to get control of the yard.

Two MDOC employees were taken to the hospital for treatment and have since been released. Gautz said one officer had a fracture to his nose and his hand.

“The prison is on lockdown right now and that will continue until the facility feels it is safe to lift it,” Gautz said.

Gautz said the two prisoners have already been transferred to another maximum-security prison.

The three other assaults this year happened on Feb. 27, March 3 and March 7.

