Advertisement

LMAS moves to 16+ for COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration Friday

Appointments will begin to be scheduled during the week of March 15.
(LMAS District Health Department logo)
(LMAS District Health Department logo)(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTERN U.P., Mich. (LMAS/WLUC) - Any residents in Luce, Mackinac, Alger, and Schoolcraft Counties, age 16 and older can now be added starting March 12, to waitlists for the COVID-19 vaccine. Those with medical conditions will be prioritized.

Appointments will begin to be scheduled during the week of March 15. All previous priority groups can still be scheduled as well.

To get on a waitlist or signup for an appointment time, please visit our website at LMASDHD.org, and click on the appropriate waitlist button.

For Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital, you can call 906-341-3775.

If you or a family member needs assistance scheduling or getting on a waitlist in any of our counties, please call our offices Monday through Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

  • Alger: 906-387-2297
  • Luce: 906-293-5107
  • Mackinac: 906-643-1100
  • You may also reach us through our Facebook page via Messenger at Facebook.com/LMASDHD.

We appreciate the opportunity to open up COVID vaccinations to more of our district residents. However, we do not yet have a clear picture of whether those vaccinated can spread COVID-19 to others, so even when you are fully vaccinated, you need to continue to properly wear a cloth face covering (fully covering your mouth and nose), stay home when you don’t feel well, get tested, maintain distance, wash your hands, and limit your gatherings to no more than 15 people from three households.

Also, if LMAS contacts you, and instructs you to isolate or quarantine, please follow those instructions. We must all continue to do these small things to take care of each other. The vaccine will only help us move past all of this is if we continue to follow all of the protocols to protect each other.

Copyright 2021 LMAS via WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MISSING: Branden Steven Holm
Remains of missing 34-year-old Ishpeming man found
Jose Cintron was last seen in the area of M-35 and King Lake Lane at about 7:30 a.m. March 10.
Forsyth Township Police looking for missing man, Jose Cintron
Mug shot for Matthew Morgan, of Marquette, Mich. Courtesy photo.
Marquette man faces vehicular homicide charge in Georgia
FILE - This July 16, 2004, file photo, shows a gray wolf at the Wildlife Science Center in...
Michigan Senate urges new wolf hunt for 2021
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and bandages.
MCHD expanding COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration to anyone 16+ Friday

Latest News

Cases of coronavirus variants believed to be more contagious have been identified in just about...
How vaccine makers are fighting coronavirus variants
Cases of coronavirus variants believed to be more contagious have been identified in just about...
2 ways to combat coronavirus variants
President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, looks up after signing the...
Biden aims for quicker shots, ‘independence from this virus’
Pfizer vaccine bottle.
Michigan: All adults eligible for vaccine April 5