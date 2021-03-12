LMAS moves to 16+ for COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration Friday

EASTERN U.P., Mich. (LMAS/WLUC) - Any residents in Luce, Mackinac, Alger, and Schoolcraft Counties, age 16 and older can now be added starting March 12, to waitlists for the COVID-19 vaccine. Those with medical conditions will be prioritized.

Appointments will begin to be scheduled during the week of March 15. All previous priority groups can still be scheduled as well.

To get on a waitlist or signup for an appointment time, please visit our website at LMASDHD.org, and click on the appropriate waitlist button.

For Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital, you can call 906-341-3775.

If you or a family member needs assistance scheduling or getting on a waitlist in any of our counties, please call our offices Monday through Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Alger: 906-387-2297

Luce: 906-293-5107

Mackinac: 906-643-1100

You may also reach us through our Facebook page via Messenger at Facebook.com/LMASDHD

We appreciate the opportunity to open up COVID vaccinations to more of our district residents. However, we do not yet have a clear picture of whether those vaccinated can spread COVID-19 to others, so even when you are fully vaccinated, you need to continue to properly wear a cloth face covering (fully covering your mouth and nose), stay home when you don’t feel well, get tested, maintain distance, wash your hands, and limit your gatherings to no more than 15 people from three households.

Also, if LMAS contacts you, and instructs you to isolate or quarantine, please follow those instructions. We must all continue to do these small things to take care of each other. The vaccine will only help us move past all of this is if we continue to follow all of the protocols to protect each other.

