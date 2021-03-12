Advertisement

Japan PM to US in April for 1st in-person summit with Biden

This combination photo, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaking in Tokyo on Dec. 4,...
This combination photo, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaking in Tokyo on Dec. 4, 2020 and U.S. President Joe Biden speaking at the White House in Washington on March 11, 2021. Japan's government announced Friday, March 12, 2021 that Suga will travel to Washington next month for his first face-to-face summit with Biden after he and his entourage complete their COVID-19 vaccinations.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 2:59 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is preparing for a visit to Washington next month for his first face-to-face summit with President Joe Biden after he and his entourage complete their COVID-19 vaccinations.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Friday that Suga is expected to be the first foreign leader that Biden meets with since he took office in January.

The trip is expected to take place in the first half of April. Kato said the two leaders are expected to discuss pandemic measures, climate change and other regional concerns including North Korea.

China is also likely to be on the agenda.

