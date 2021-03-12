Frost line still a problem despite mild winter

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Westerly winds howled more than 40 mph at times Thursday -- as if they were blowing away a winter season in the U.P. marked by less snowfall and warmer-than-normal temperatures.

“From the stretch from November through December into January, our monthly average temperatures were basically five to seven degrees above normal. But then we got to the month of February and we went through that two-week stretch where temperatures were well below normal. We had a lot of below zero days and we were able to put a quite a bit of frost into the ground,” said Warning Coordination Meteorologist Matt Zika at the National Weather Service (NWS) Marquette Weather Forecast Office.

Zika explained that though snowpack has been less than average this winter, the depth has been just enough to insulate and keep piping and infrastructure impacts down.

“Knock on wood, we’ve had a few water main breaks, but not too many of the city system breaks. We’ve had a lot of freezing of the lateral lines,” said Ishpeming City Manager Craig Cugini.

Cugini said that even though Ishpeming’s recent frost line has gone up with the warmer temperatures, it did get as deep as 50 inches, forcing crews to spend time thawing water lines from the city water main to residents’ houses.

“We have known areas that are challenging, like I said on dead-end streets where we can’t have a loop of water flow within the main. We notify those residents and we work with them to be put on let-run,” he said.

Cugini said the city will continue to monitor conditions, cleaning out catch basins especially -- until the frost front completely thaws out.

“As we melt any remaining snowpack, that water doesn’t seep into the ground nearly as quickly. So, it will either pool up in low-lying areas or run off a little bit quicker into the streams,” said Zika.

“You could have some black ice because we are going to get into freezing temps (overnight) from warmer (daytime) temps,” said Cugini.

