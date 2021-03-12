DIDHD explains why ineligible people can sometimes get COVID-19 vaccine appointments

DICKINSON, Mich. (WLUC) -Every Friday for the past two months, nearly 400 Dickinson County residents, come to the Dickinson County Fairgrounds to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

Ruth Manier, the Dickinson Iron District Health Department community health services director, says while the majority of those vaccines given have been to eligible people, meaning residents 50 and older, sometimes there are still open slots.

“We are given approval for a certain population and we are noticing a tough time filling that population; We have to pivot, as scientists, as public health agencies, to then move onto the next priority group,” she said.

Manier says while 60% of the 65 and older population has had at least one COVID-19 shot, there is always hesitation, with any vaccine.

“Especially since this is new, recently approved, there is a kind of a ‘wait and see mentality’ that comes with vaccines,” added Manier.

But overall, she says Upper Michigan, as of Friday morning, has a vaccine completion rate of 18% for the general population. Whereas, the state of Michigan only has a completion rate of nearly 13%. Manier attributes the higher rate in the U.P. to the local health departments and collaborating with community partners.

“We as a health department have always been very in tune to how to run clinics, how to schedule, how to get up and running as quickly as possible,” she added.

And Dickinson resident, Mark Moraska said his first visit to the clinic was smooth and he encourages even younger people to get it.

“I think it’s a good thing, it protects everybody,” he said.

Now, all residents in the state, age 16 and up will become eligible for the vaccine on April 5.

