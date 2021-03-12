COVID-19 vaccinations still available for Gwinn clinic Saturday

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center (UGL) will be providing a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Gwinn on Saturday, March 13.

The clinic will be held at the Gilbert Elementary School at 250 W. Iron Street, Gwinn from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. eastern. First doses will be given on March 13, with second doses being given on Saturday, April 10.

The opportunity to be vaccinated is available to those 50 years of age and older who have qualifying health conditions, per current guidelines.

To be added to the list to be vaccinated, please call 906-346-9275 before 5:00 p.m. Friday.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.