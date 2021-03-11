Advertisement

Windsor Center in Iron River opens ‘Community Closet’

This is a free resource for those who may need clothing items.
The Windsor Center's Community Closet.
The Windsor Center's Community Closet.
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) -Iron County has a new community closet; This is a free resource for those who may need clothing items.

Anyone can go to the third floor of the Windsor Center, on Monday, Wednesday or Friday, from 10 a.m. to noon local time, or by appointment. All items that are donated are given away for free.

“We’ve been doing a ‘Community Connect’ event, every November; It’s a one-day event, and we saw the need there. You know, this should go on more than one day; If the needs here for a day, it’s here for longer,” said Susan Fritz, Windsor Center Community closet organizer

The closet is accepting donations of clean, lightly used or new items and already has many different choices thanks to Pilots for Christ out of MI, Missionaries Support Service, and Healing Loft.

For more information click here.

