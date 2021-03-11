Two officers promoted in Marquette Police Department

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Two officers in the Marquette City Police Department (MPD) have been promoted.

Police Officer James Finkbeiner has been promoted to a lieutenant. Lt. Finkbeiner has been with MPD for 20 years and is a lifelong resident of the Marquette area.

Police Officer Robert Hanson is now a sergeant in the department. Sgt. Hanson has been with MPD for 18 years and is a graduate of Northern Michigan University.

Congratulations to both officers on their promotions!

