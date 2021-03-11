Transgender support groups coming to the U.P.

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Stand with Trans is a non-profit organization that provides support groups for transgender youth and their families. The staff have been providing support in downstate Michigan for the past 6 years.

Now, the group is expanding into the Upper Peninsula.

A virtual support group will be available for U.P. youth and their parents starting March 15th.

The founder of Stand with Trans says the U.P. lacks support resources for transgender youth.

“It’s our mission to support these kids who are so often isolated, left on their own with little support, often rejected even by peers,” says Keith. “So the work that we do is really live-saving.”

Keith says the support groups will start in-person when restrictions are lifted, with Marquette as a designated starting point.

The groups will be run by licensed Therapist Myra Brooks, with help from Amanda Erhardt, a Clinical Social Work Master’s student.

Keith said financial support for the move has been provided by Beth Millner Jewelry in Marquette.

To register for the support group, click here.

