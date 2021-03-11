Advertisement

The Fire Station to open new location in Hannahville this summer

Rendering of Hannahville retail location for The Fire Station, courtesy of RG Design.
Rendering of Hannahville retail location for The Fire Station, courtesy of RG Design.(The Fire Station/RG Design)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANNAHVILLE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Fire Station Cannabis Co. will soon be opening its fifth location in Upper Michigan.

The new store will be located next to the Island Oasis in Hannahville.

“We’re incredibly excited to be serving The Hannahville Indian Community, Escanaba, Menominee County, and the visitors to the area,” said Stosh Wasik, Co-owner of The Fire Station, in a press release. “It’s a very exciting location for us because of the tourism draw and the overall economic impact potential for the entire Upper Peninsula.”

“Cannabis tourism is a growing trend across the U.S. and the Upper Peninsula is uniquely positioned to be a leader in the Midwest region,” explained Marketing Director Jeremy Johnson.

The U.P. shares more than 200 miles of border with Wisconsin and the new Fire Station location will be the closest destination location for many Wisconsin residents. Marijuana is still fully illegal in Wisconsin. The U.P. is seeing a growing trend of tourism for it’s natural beauty as well as cannabis.

“We’re an experience oriented company, and our new location next to the Island Oasis offers an experience unlike any other. It’s one of the most unique travel destinations for individuals coming to the U.P.,” said Logan Stauber, Co-owner of The Fire Station, in the release.

The Hannahville store is scheduled to open summer 2021. The Fire Station is currently building out two additional retail locations in Houghton and Sault Ste. Marie, both are scheduled to open in late spring.

For more information, visit 906Fire.com, and sign up to receive updates as they arrive or email Jeremy@906fire.com.

