The Copper Country sees increase in drug crimes

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Copper Country is seeing an increase in illegal drug sales and crimes.

Houghton’s Chief of Police John Donnelly said he and his team work closely with a partner to combat this.

“Recently we’ve seen an uptake again in fentanyl and heroin coming back up into the area,” said Donnelly. “Even carfentanyl has been surfacing, which is one of the more deadly street drugs available.”

When there becomes a problem with street drugs in UP communities... that’s where the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team, or UPSET, comes in.

Although, Detective Tim Sholander with UPSET said it’s not easy.

“The main drugs that we really deal with up here are crystal meth, [and] heroin,” said Sholander. “Which is often mixed with fentanyl, or just solid form of fentanyl,” he added.

In fact, Sholander said meth accounts for more than 80% of cases in the Copper Country... with fentanyl making up most of the rest.

Donnelly said the Copper Country is a destination, not just a passing point. What he meant by that is the drugs are coming from somewhere else.

“Normally, it comes up from cities,” said Donnelly. He explained often drugs will come to the UP from either Detroit or Milwaukee.

The current goal: stop drugs before they arrive. This keeps them out of peoples’ hands. Therefore, fewer drugs in the community will equal a cleaner community with less addiction present.

“Unfortunately, every community in the Upper Peninsula deals with this,” said Sholander. “We’re just really proud that the community supports us so well so we can help address their problems.”

