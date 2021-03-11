Southern Upper Peninsula Crisis Response Team to add six more volunteers

DICKINSON CO., Mich. (WLUC) -When a traumatic accident, or event happens in the area, a crisis response team now comes into play, to help lighten the effect of that incident, on the community.

Trooper Geno Basanese, with the Michigan State Police Iron Mountain Post, says there was a need in the Dickinson, Iron, Florence area. That’s why in 2015, the group paired with local law enforcement, fire, EMS and dispatch to form the team.

“We get together, and we talk about the event, and if they need additional assistance we’ll help them get it; but it’s been just a great asset to the community,” said Trooper Basanese. Trooper Basanese says over the years he has seen how this group has allowed victims to let go of the past incident.

“Sometimes our coping mechanisms can handle it, and sometimes we need assistance,” he explained.

And now that organization can expand, thanks to a $1,500 grant from the Superior Health Foundation.

Tracy Johnson, the Dickinson-Iron Communities That Care prevention service supervisor, says this is going to add six new people, and cover training.

“We are getting the proper training to our community so that we can have a healthier environment,” said Johnson.

The crisis response team is all run by volunteers and the group is always looking for more.

“We need EMS, we need fire, we need law enforcement, we need mental health, we need clergy,” Johnson explained.

The three-day training will be all online, beginning March 17th.

