Safety tips for buying and selling items online

When it comes to selling your own items, the Marquette County Sherriff says communication is key.
Online transactions have become very popular over the past year.
By Mary Houle
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Online transactions have risen in popularity this past year, and there are some safety tips to be aware of.

According to the Marquette County Sheriff, when meeting up with a buyer or seller to exchange items, always bring someone else with you, and meet in a public area.

Sheriff Zyburt says when purchasing at item, pay in cash to prevent giving out your banking information to people you don’t know.

And when it comes to selling your own items, communication is key.

“Make sure that all the conditions are set ahead of time,” says Sheriff Zyburt. “People are gonna want to see the item before they purchase it. Make sure you give a full description and be transparent about the transaction.”

Zyburt adds that reading reviews about the person or site is always a good idea before purchasing something.

