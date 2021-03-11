Advertisement

Remains of missing 34-year-old Ishpeming man found

MISSING: Branden Steven Holm
MISSING: Branden Steven Holm(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ishpeming Police Department found the remains of 34-year-old Branden Steven Holm on Thursday.

Holm was last seen within the city of Ishpeming around 11:00 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3.

It is unknown at this time where the remains were found. Searches were conducted over the last month in the areas of Holm’s last known whereabouts and the surrounding areas, which was the wooded area, north of Greenwood Street and west of Washington Street in Ishpeming.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with Holm’s burial and memorial. A link to that GoFundMe can be found here.

TV6 will have more information as it becomes available.

