Problem Gambling Awareness Month; Spotting early signs of gambling addiction in youth

Gambling addiction can develop much sooner than you may think – especially now that gambling is more accessible than ever.
FILE. Gambling at a casino slot machine.
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month, and gambling addiction can develop much sooner than you may think – especially as gambling is more accessible than ever.

“We recently passed the legislation to legalize online gambling and online sports betting, and what that’s going to do is it’s going to increase access,” Alia Lucas, gambling disorder treatment and prevention program specialist with The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, said.

But problem gambling can begin much early in life.

“A number of individuals that present for gambling disorder treatment share with their therapist that they have been gambling since the ages of 9 or 10.”

And it happens through popular video games like Fortnite and League of Legends.

“You play to a certain point and then in order to continue, you have to purchase skins, and you have to purchase lives. So, what’s happening is we’re normalizing the concept of ‘pay to play.’”

But Lucas said kids are even more at risk if they like sports.

“They’ll bet on the game, they’ll bet on the outcome of the game, they’ll bet on their ability to make a play in a game.”

She said the dangerous transition from gaming and sports betting to gambling is often overlooked as being competitive, and oftentimes, kids don’t have an understanding of money.

If you’re worried your child is showing signs of problem gambling, you can call the 24/7 helpline at 1-800-270-7117 to see it they’re in need of help.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

