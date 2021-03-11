Plan on a Cold Friday, and a Warmer, Breezy Saturday

Friday: Brisk northwesterly winds, sunny south and west, partly cloudy, some morning flurries portions of the north and east

Highs: 20s to near 30 north and east, 30s to 40 south and west

Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer

Highs: upper 40s to upper 50s north to south

Sunday: Sunshine filtered by high clouds, colder

Highs: near 30 into the 30s north, 40 into the 40s south

There is a chance of light snow Monday into Tuesday with cold, windy weather possible about mid-week.

