Plan on a Cold Friday, and a Warmer, Breezy Saturday
With a Shift Back to Colder to Close the Weekend
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Friday: Brisk northwesterly winds, sunny south and west, partly cloudy, some morning flurries portions of the north and east
Highs: 20s to near 30 north and east, 30s to 40 south and west
Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer
Highs: upper 40s to upper 50s north to south
Sunday: Sunshine filtered by high clouds, colder
Highs: near 30 into the 30s north, 40 into the 40s south
There is a chance of light snow Monday into Tuesday with cold, windy weather possible about mid-week.
