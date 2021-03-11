Advertisement

Paying tribute to the employees of the Gossard Factory in Ishpeming

One Ishpeming woman is researching and collecting records for her tribute walls
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ishpeming woman needs your help finding records of employees at the old Gossard Factory on Cleveland Avenue.

Sandy Arsenault is currently on the hunt for employee birth and death dates.

Arsenault has been researching the factory over the last six years and is in the process of creating tribute walls inside the building her husband owns.

Her goal is to honor the factory’s employees, while giving younger generations an opportunity to view their ancestors’ history.

“Close to 1,500 women that we know of, and men, that worked here- they all have a story, they all have a family. It needs to stay alive, their great great grandkids now need to know what their ancestors did,” said Arsenault.

If you have information regarding an employee of the Gossard Factory, contact Sandy Arsenault.

She can be reached by phone at (906) 485-5464 or on Facebook here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mug shot for Matthew Morgan, of Marquette, Mich. Courtesy photo.
Marquette man faces vehicular homicide charge in Georgia
Caspian Ski Hill off County Road 424 in Iron County, Mich.
UPDATE: 2 children injured in sledding accident in Caspian
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives a press conference on COVID-19 in Michigan.
UPDATE: Whitmer speaks about coronavirus response, 1 year after Michigan’s first cases confirmed
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
FILE - This July 16, 2004, file photo, shows a gray wolf at the Wildlife Science Center in...
Michigan Senate urges new wolf hunt for 2021

Latest News

Sandy Arsenault is continuing to collect records of employees at the old Gossard Factory in...
LIVE Women's History at Old Gossard Building
A message of empowerment at Alger County's Women's Center
Advocate for victims of sexual and domestic assault
LIVE at Alger County Women's Center
LIVE at Alger County Women's Center
The Marquette City Fire Department responded to a call at King Koin laundromat this morning
Dryer fire at King Koin Laundromat