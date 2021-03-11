Paying tribute to the employees of the Gossard Factory in Ishpeming

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ishpeming woman needs your help finding records of employees at the old Gossard Factory on Cleveland Avenue.

Sandy Arsenault is currently on the hunt for employee birth and death dates.

Arsenault has been researching the factory over the last six years and is in the process of creating tribute walls inside the building her husband owns.

Her goal is to honor the factory’s employees, while giving younger generations an opportunity to view their ancestors’ history.

“Close to 1,500 women that we know of, and men, that worked here- they all have a story, they all have a family. It needs to stay alive, their great great grandkids now need to know what their ancestors did,” said Arsenault.

If you have information regarding an employee of the Gossard Factory, contact Sandy Arsenault.

She can be reached by phone at (906) 485-5464 or on Facebook here.

