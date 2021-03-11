MSP trooper honored as Marquette County’s 2020 Officer of the Year

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Law Enforcement Administrators Association (MCLEAA) has announced it’s 2020 Officer of the Year.

Michigan State Police Trooper Andrew Peterson was selected for this year’s MCLEAA award. The annual award is presented to a Marquette County law enforcement officer who has gone above and beyond to serve the community.

Trooper Peterson graduated from the 130th Recruit School on November 4, 2016, and was assigned to the MSP-Negaunee Post. He recently transferred to the Eighth District Hometown Security Team which is also based in the Marquette area.

Congratulations Trooper Peterson!

Michigan State Police Trooper Andrew Peterson of the Negaunee Post. (MSP/WLUC)

