MedNext provides free COVID-19 testing in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Lost Creek Apartments in Marquette had free COVID-19 testing Wednesday afternoon. The clinic is put on by a downstate based company called MedNext.

Since December they’ve been traveling the U.P. hosting the free testing clinics. They offer both the nasal swab or saliva tests. Even with declining COVID-19 numbers, the company says it’s important to still offer services like this for the community.

“The goal is to stay positive and test negative, we want to test people that need it, that want it to give them peace of mind so they can visit their families and things like that, until everybody is vaccinated and we can move on with our lives,” said Sheila Brand, MedNext Team Lead.

They’re working to set up a testing site three days a week at Sawyer International Airport in the next week. Community Action Alger Marquette helps set up the testing in Marquette and Alger Counties.

