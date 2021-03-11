Advertisement

MCHD expanding COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration to anyone 16+ Friday

The link to pre-register will be on the Marquette County Health Department website beginning at 10:00 a.m. eastern Friday.
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and bandages.
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and bandages.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Last week, the Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) opened COVID-19 vaccine preregistration to residents 50 and older (including those with medical conditions) and families caring for children with special health care needs.

In an effort to be as prepared as possible for expanding vaccine priorities, preregistration to receive COVID-19 vaccination will be expanded to include any Marquette County resident aged 16 years or older beginning Friday, March 12 at 10:00 a.m.

“While we continue to focus on vaccination scheduling for those in previously approved priority groups, expanding registration will allow us to provide vaccination to the community with minimal delay,” the MCHD said in a release.

Individuals who are interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine can preregister using the link that will be posted on the MCHD website at www.mqthealth.org on Friday. Please fill out the registration form accurately as this will be the information we use to contact you. If you need assistance with the preregistration process, please call 906-475-7847 and one of our staff will assist you with the process. Phone lines are staffed 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. eastern, Monday through Friday.

Once vaccine is available for you an email will be sent to the email address you provided on the preregistration form. This email will contain a unique link allowing you to select an appointment time. The link will only work for the registered individual and can only be used one time.

If you need to cancel your appointment or have received your vaccine elsewhere and are preregistered please call 906-475-7847 with as much advanced notice as possible. This allows the health department to offer those appointments to others who need them.

