McBroom voices support for managed wolf hunting

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - An Upper Michigan legislator has backed recent resolutions that urge the State of Michigan to authorize wolf hunting and trapping this year. According to a release from the Office of Senator Ed McBroom (R-Waucedah Township), SCR 7 and SR 15 urge state agencies to authorize and organize wolf hunting and trapping in 2021. This would be a part of the state’s wolf management efforts.

McBroom, who is a sponsor on both resolutions, believes that there are many benefits to a wolf hunting resolution. “Allowing a managed wolf hunt is good science and good economics,” said McBroom. “It would be a viable means of ensuring stable wolf population numbers, allowing the population to be kept at levels that ensure its overall survival. Not only that, doing so would also limit increasing wolf-human conflicts and impacts on other wildlife, such as the deer herd.”

According to the release, the resolutions recognize Michigan’s existing wolf management plan and the department for beginning the process of updating it. It also recognizes the commission for setting a plan update deadline for the end of 2021. However, the resolutions underscore there is no statutory requirement or precedent to delay a 2021 wolf hunt while the plan is reviewed and updated and that the law is clear that the commission should, to the greatest extent practicable, base their decision on principles of sound scientific management.

Michigan’s gray wolves have been protected under the federal Endangered Species Act since 1974, a time when they were in danger of going extinct and needed special protection to aid their recovery. However, the wolves were removed from federal protection in January, because Michigan’s current gray wolf population of almost 700 wolves exceeds by over three times the number of wolves biologists consider necessary to maintain a healthy population in the state.

The wolf population has met all federal recovery goals for delisting, both in terms of number of wolves and the stability of those numbers. Michigan achieved the minimum sustainable population goal of 200 wolves for five consecutive years in 2004 and have since surpassed state and federal population recovery goals for nearly 20 years.

