Advertisement

Maryland eliminates Michigan State from Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament

Malik Hall scores career-high 19 points
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WLUC) - Eric Ayala scored 21 points, Aaron Wiggins added 19 and Maryland dominated Michigan State in the second half to take a 68-57 win in a first-round Big Ten tournament game. The eighth-seeded Terrapins gave their NCAA Tournament hopes a big boost but now face top-seeded and No. 4 ranked Michigan in the quarterfinals. Maryland erased a 12-point first-half deficit to lead 34-30 at halftime and scored the first eight points of the second half before the Spartans ended a field-goal drought of nearly 12 minutes spanning both halves. Maryland led by as many as 19 with seven minutes remaining. Malik Hall scored a career-high 19 points for Michigan State.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mug shot for Matthew Morgan, of Marquette, Mich. Courtesy photo.
Marquette man faces vehicular homicide charge in Georgia
Caspian Ski Hill off County Road 424 in Iron County, Mich.
UPDATE: 2 children injured in sledding accident in Caspian
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives a press conference on COVID-19 in Michigan.
UPDATE: Whitmer speaks about coronavirus response, 1 year after Michigan’s first cases confirmed
FILE - This July 16, 2004, file photo, shows a gray wolf at the Wildlife Science Center in...
Michigan Senate urges new wolf hunt for 2021
Jose Cintron was last seen in the area of M-35 and King Lake Lane at about 7:30 a.m. March 10.
Forsyth Township Police looking for missing man, Jose Cintron

Latest News

Doherty gets first win as Finlandia Men’s Basketball Coach
MHSAA announces sites, schedule details for Winter Indoor Sports Finals
High School Basketball Generic Logo
Ewen-Trout Creek Basketball Teams succeeding with husband-wife coaching duo
Ewen-Trout Creek Basketball Coaches Jacky and Brad Besonen talk during a timeout in a game...
Ewen-Trout Creek Basketball Teams succeeding with husband-wife coaching duo