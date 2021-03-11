Marquette Regional History Center hosts sold-out presentation on the USCGC Mesquite

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - In December 1989 the United States Coast Guard Cutter ship the Mesquite ran aground and was wrecked off the Keweenaw Peninsula in Lake Superior. Wednesday night the Marquette Regional History Center hosted a sold-out online presentation of a documentary about the historic event called Superior Destiny.

After the viewing, the makers of the film, from WNMU-TV, the PBS affiliate, answered questions about the ship and the making of the film. The films Executive Producer, Eric Smith says he hopes those who participated Wednesday remember how dangerous Lake Superior can be.

“The business of tending buoys and aides to navigation is serious work, it’s difficult work and it can be very hazardous, and circumstances sometimes result in bad things happening and that’s what happened in this case,” Smith said.

Ultimately the ship’s superstructure was cut away and the ship was lifted and then towed to its sinking site at Keystone Bay where it remains as an explorable shipwreck for divers.

