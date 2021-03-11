Advertisement

Marquette Regional History Center hosts sold-out presentation on the USCGC Mesquite

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Mesquite grounded off the Keweenaw Peninsula in December 1989. (USCG...
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Mesquite grounded off the Keweenaw Peninsula in December 1989. (USCG Photo) (WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 9:52 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - In December 1989 the United States Coast Guard Cutter ship the Mesquite ran aground and was wrecked off the Keweenaw Peninsula in Lake Superior. Wednesday night the Marquette Regional History Center hosted a sold-out online presentation of a documentary about the historic event called Superior Destiny.

After the viewing, the makers of the film, from WNMU-TV, the PBS affiliate, answered questions about the ship and the making of the film. The films Executive Producer, Eric Smith says he hopes those who participated Wednesday remember how dangerous Lake Superior can be.

“The business of tending buoys and aides to navigation is serious work, it’s difficult work and it can be very hazardous, and circumstances sometimes result in bad things happening and that’s what happened in this case,” Smith said.

Ultimately the ship’s superstructure was cut away and the ship was lifted and then towed to its sinking site at Keystone Bay where it remains as an explorable shipwreck for divers.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caspian Ski Hill off County Road 424 in Iron County, Mich.
UPDATE: 2 children injured in sledding accident in Caspian
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Victoria Gallardo, a 33-year-old mother of five, including a 1-month-old baby, is in a...
Mother of 5 in coma after entire family, including newborn, contracts COVID-19
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives a press conference on COVID-19 in Michigan.
UPDATE: Whitmer speaks about coronavirus response, 1 year after Michigan’s first cases confirmed
Shot of an MDOC officer in uniform.
MDOC reports third assault at Marquette Branch Prison this year

Latest News

Ishpeming Middle School students participate in "cook off"
Ishpeming Middle School students participate in "cook off"
VA in Houghton County receives donation for new van
VA in Houghton County receives donation for new van
Bonifas Art Center opens "Youth in Art" exhibit
Bonifas Art Center opens "Youth in Art" exhibit
Habitat for Humanity honors International women build week
Habitat for Humanity honors International women build week