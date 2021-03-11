Advertisement

John Kivela House to open soon in Marquette

The house is named after former State Representative John Kivela, who died in 2017.
John Kivela House sign.
John Kivela House sign.(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A big step is soon going to be taken for Great Lakes Recovery Centers, as it is making preparations to help men with addiction or other personal problems with its new John Kivela House in Marquette.

“Right now, we are into a long-term lease scenario for the house that’s located on Presque Isle Avenue,” said GLRC CEO Greg Toutant, “which is close to our current residential treatment facility on Wright Street.”

The house is named after former State Representative John Kivela, who died in 2017.

Since his passing, GLRC had been running a legacy fund in his name to fund its services and help the community.

Kivela’s daughter, Shelby, says this is a wonderful way to remember him and help people understand her father’s story.

“It just seems like an amazing combination of all of the things he is remembered for,” Kivela said, “which is just bringing a resource to our community that is so needed while also tackling an issue, which is addiction, which is something that he battled with.”

The organization’s foundation manager, Amy Poirier, says they are in need of donations for the Kivela House.

“People can make monetary donations through our website, which is glrc.org,” Poirier explained. “They can also purchase items off of our Amazon wish list.”

Toutant and Poirier thank those who have supported Representative Kivela’s legacy, and both are hopeful the John Kivela House will open within the next 30 to 60 days.

