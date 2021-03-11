Advertisement

Houghton Veteran’s Affairs Office gets new vehicle after donation

Veterans need rides and the Affairs Office is the place to provide, with a new vehicle.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 7:57 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - In Houghton County, the Veteran’s Affairs Office will be buying a new vehicle soon.

Currently, the van in use drives five days a week transporting veterans from Baraga, Houghton and Keweenaw Counties to the Iron Mountain VA Hospital.

This quickly racks up miles, which led to the need for a new van.

Now, after receiving a $2,500 donation from the Calumet Elk Lodge, the purchase will happen sooner.

“We are right in the process of getting a new van,” said the Houghton County Veteran’s Service Officer Joseph Battisford. “That donation was very helpful. It [pushed] us over the edge and [gave] us the ability to get our van right away.”

In addition to the new van, the VA has opened a new office in Keweenaw County to better assist veterans there as well.

