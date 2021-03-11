Advertisement

Houghton City Council holds public hearing on parking deck remodel

The parking deck could see a major glow-up soon.
This is an overhead view of the proposal from City Manager Waara's powerpoint.
This is an overhead view of the proposal from City Manager Waara's powerpoint.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 8:06 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Houghton’s City Council held a public hearing on the plans to move forward in remodeling the downtown parking deck area.

City Manager Eric Waara shared proposed ideas to make the downtown area a better place for community recreation.

Part of which would be an overhaul of the parking deck area to better optimize parking for businesses and events.

Additionally, there could be outdoor fire pits, restrooms... and the potential to create a live music venue by the water.

“The major elements are landscaping, seating, mooring for large and small craft, marine utilities dockside,” said Waara. “The plan is to have a seasonal band shell down there.”

One other item to be further discussed is possibly implementing electric vehicle charging stationsdowntown. Also, how to facilitate the growth of MTU’s student body within the city of Houghton.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caspian Ski Hill off County Road 424 in Iron County, Mich.
UPDATE: 2 children injured in sledding accident in Caspian
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Victoria Gallardo, a 33-year-old mother of five, including a 1-month-old baby, is in a...
Mother of 5 in coma after entire family, including newborn, contracts COVID-19
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives a press conference on COVID-19 in Michigan.
UPDATE: Whitmer speaks about coronavirus response, 1 year after Michigan’s first cases confirmed
Shot of an MDOC officer in uniform.
MDOC reports third assault at Marquette Branch Prison this year

Latest News

Ishpeming Middle School students participate in "cook off"
Ishpeming Middle School students participate in "cook off"
VA in Houghton County receives donation for new van
VA in Houghton County receives donation for new van
Bonifas Art Center opens "Youth in Art" exhibit
Bonifas Art Center opens "Youth in Art" exhibit
Habitat for Humanity honors International women build week
Habitat for Humanity honors International women build week