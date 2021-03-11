Houghton City Council holds public hearing on parking deck remodel

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Houghton’s City Council held a public hearing on the plans to move forward in remodeling the downtown parking deck area.

City Manager Eric Waara shared proposed ideas to make the downtown area a better place for community recreation.

Part of which would be an overhaul of the parking deck area to better optimize parking for businesses and events.

Additionally, there could be outdoor fire pits, restrooms... and the potential to create a live music venue by the water.

“The major elements are landscaping, seating, mooring for large and small craft, marine utilities dockside,” said Waara. “The plan is to have a seasonal band shell down there.”

One other item to be further discussed is possibly implementing electric vehicle charging stationsdowntown. Also, how to facilitate the growth of MTU’s student body within the city of Houghton.

