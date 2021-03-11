Helen Newberry Joy Hospital, Luce County EDC partner to provide grants to businesses

NEWBERRY, Mich. (WLUC) - With COVID-19 restrictions affecting local businesses, the Luce County EDC, in partnership with Helen Newberry Joy Hospital, created a grant program for those most significantly impacted.

Together, the organizations provided a total of $50,000 in financial support to eleven Luce County businesses. Grants ranged from $2,000 to $5,000, and all eligible applications received funds.

EDC Director, Tammy Henry knew local businesses were struggling and brought up the grant idea during a board meeting. HNJH CEO and EDC board member, Hunter Nostrant offered the hospital’s financial support to match EDC funds. By working together, the grant could make more of an impact.

“It was our goal to provide support for the local businesses during these difficult times. The partnership with HNJH allowed for the grant program to make an even bigger impact, and we are thankful for that,” Henry said.

The recipients of the grant program were Tahqua-Land Theater, Dr. LaRoue, Mahaffy Inc., Main Street Floral, Pickleman’s Pantry, Seder’s Pizza, Triangle Restaurant, Zellars, WNBY, The Newberry News, and Thirty-Two 07 Hair.

