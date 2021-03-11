Advertisement

Helen Newberry Joy Hospital, Luce County EDC partner to provide grants to businesses

Together, the organizations provided a total of $50,000 in financial support to eleven Luce County businesses.
Grant money graphic.
Grant money graphic.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY, Mich. (WLUC) - With COVID-19 restrictions affecting local businesses, the Luce County EDC, in partnership with Helen Newberry Joy Hospital, created a grant program for those most significantly impacted.

Together, the organizations provided a total of $50,000 in financial support to eleven Luce County businesses. Grants ranged from $2,000 to $5,000, and all eligible applications received funds.

EDC Director, Tammy Henry knew local businesses were struggling and brought up the grant idea during a board meeting. HNJH CEO and EDC board member, Hunter Nostrant offered the hospital’s financial support to match EDC funds. By working together, the grant could make more of an impact.

“It was our goal to provide support for the local businesses during these difficult times. The partnership with HNJH allowed for the grant program to make an even bigger impact, and we are thankful for that,” Henry said.

The recipients of the grant program were Tahqua-Land Theater, Dr. LaRoue, Mahaffy Inc., Main Street Floral, Pickleman’s Pantry, Seder’s Pizza, Triangle Restaurant, Zellars, WNBY, The Newberry News, and Thirty-Two 07 Hair.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mug shot for Matthew Morgan, of Marquette, Mich. Courtesy photo.
Marquette man faces vehicular homicide charge in Georgia
Caspian Ski Hill off County Road 424 in Iron County, Mich.
UPDATE: 2 children injured in sledding accident in Caspian
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives a press conference on COVID-19 in Michigan.
UPDATE: Whitmer speaks about coronavirus response, 1 year after Michigan’s first cases confirmed
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
FILE - This July 16, 2004, file photo, shows a gray wolf at the Wildlife Science Center in...
Michigan Senate urges new wolf hunt for 2021

Latest News

Groceries in a shopping cart.
Michigan low-income college students enrolled in career, technical education programs can apply for food assistance
The tribute wall on the first floor of the old Gossard Building in Ishpeming.
Paying tribute to the employees of the Gossard Factory in Ishpeming
Jose Cintron was last seen in the area of M-35 and King Lake Lane at about 7:30 a.m. March 10.
Forsyth Township Police looking for missing man, Jose Cintron
View of the Mackinac Bridge from St. Ignace at 9:58 a.m. March 11, 2021.
Alert: Mackinac Bridge currently closed to high-profile vehicles