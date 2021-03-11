Forsyth Township Police looking for missing man, Jose Cintron
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Police in Forsyth Township are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.
According to the Forsyth Township Police Department, Jose Cintron was last seen in the area of M-35 and King Lake Lane at about 7:30 a.m. March 10.
Cintron was reported missing by his friends later Wednesday evening.
If you know where Cintron is or may have gone, please contact Marquette County Central Dispatch at 906-475-9912.
