Forsyth Township Police looking for missing man, Jose Cintron

FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Police in Forsyth Township are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

According to the Forsyth Township Police Department, Jose Cintron was last seen in the area of M-35 and King Lake Lane at about 7:30 a.m. March 10.

Cintron was reported missing by his friends later Wednesday evening.

If you know where Cintron is or may have gone, please contact Marquette County Central Dispatch at 906-475-9912.

