Doherty gets first win as Finlandia Men’s Basketball Coach

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - It all came together as the Finlandia University men’s basketball team (1-9) took a hard fought 94-87 win over Gogebic (1-5), Wednesday night at the Paavo Nurmi Center.

It’s the first victory for Lions’ first year head coach Allen Doherty.

The first nine minutes of the game, neither Finlandia nor Gogebic was able to go on runs. The Samsons broke through first, taking a seven-point lead with 5:10 left, 36-29.

3-point bombs from junior Danny Zuchak and senior Dylan Underwood closed the gap to 36-35 at the 4:16 mark. The Lions went into the second half, down six.

Gogebic led for most of the way in the second half, however FinnU had an answer for every charge. Down seven 78-71 with 8:02 left, Finlandia gritted their teeth and stepped up.

Junior River Shumate knocked one in from the Downtowner Lounge to close a 10-2 run. That put the Lions up 81-80 with 4:01 left to play. The Samsons scored five straight to lead 85-81 at the 2:30 mark.

Triples from Underwood and freshman Frank Winds and a bucket by Shumate put FinnU up 90-85 with 1:09 to go. Gogebic got a bucket but Finlandia hit four three throws in the final 10 seconds to seal the game.

For Finlandia, Underwood had 31 points, three steals and hit four triples. He pushed his career steal total to 131, second best in school history. Shumate had 14 points and seven assists and freshman Jamhad Hines and Noah Prestia had nine points each.

For Gogebic, Marlen Williams had 21 points and seven assists and Sincere Key had 20 points and nine rebounds.

Finlandia closes the season Friday, Mar. 12 taking on Riverland at the Paavo Nurmi Center. The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m.

