Conservation Officer Appreciation Day is Monday in Michigan

In 2020, conservation officers had contact with more than 452,000 people, delivering education and safety tips and general law enforcement services.
Conservation Officers Dan Robinson (left), Joe Myers (center) and Adam Beuthin (holding the...
Conservation Officers Dan Robinson (left), Joe Myers (center) and Adam Beuthin (holding the boat) evacuate people and pets during the May 2020 Midland Flood.(Michigan DNR)
By Michigan DNR and TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (Michigan DNR/WLUC) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has proclaimed Monday, March 15, as Conservation Officer Appreciation Day.

Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers are sworn law enforcement officers through the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards who protect Michigan’s natural resources and the environment, as well as the health and safety of the public through effective law enforcement and education.

In 2020, conservation officers had contact with more than 452,000 people, delivering education and safety tips and general law enforcement services, ensuring people were responsibly enjoying Michigan’s natural resources. Highlights from the year included:

Conservation officers are unique from other law enforcement officers because they report to duty from their homes and operate from their patrol trucks rather than an office. These officers also receive unique training to operate marine vessels, snowmobiles, ORVs and other tools to patrol Michigan’s broad outdoor areas, protect natural resources and respond to general criminal, life-threatening and search and rescue events.

Conservation officers are responsible for managing the state’s recreational safety and education programs to ensure the safety of people enjoying the outdoors and to certify recreational users, which includes managing a network of over 2,600 volunteer recreational safety instructors.

Founded in 1887, the DNR Law Enforcement Division is the oldest state law enforcement agency in Michigan. Learn more about the work of these officers at Michigan.gov/ConservationOfficers.

The next conservation officer academy will begin in April.

Copyright 2021 Michigan DNR via WLUC. All rights reserved.

