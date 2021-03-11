Advertisement

Brat sale in Escanaba Tuesday to benefit Upper Peninsula Honor Flights

The lunch will include a brat, chips, dessert, bottled water and a special thank you.
FILE. 85 veterans on Mission XVII of the Upper Peninsula Honor Flight at the World War II...
FILE. 85 veterans on Mission XVII of the Upper Peninsula Honor Flight at the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C.(WLUC)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Several partners are putting on a drive-through lunch event on Tuesday to benefit the Upper Peninsula Honor Flight organization.

AirMedCare Network, Guardian Flight and UPHS Home Health & Hospice will be holding a drive-through lunch, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. March 16, at 901 S. Lincoln Road in Escanaba (the UPHS Home Health & Hospice office location).

The lunch will include a brat, chips, dessert, bottled water and a special thank you. The requested donation is at least $5, but extra donations will be accepted.

Pre-orders are available and encouraged and can even be delivered. To place an order, call 906-241-7974 or send a completed form to gayle.deshambo@lhcgroup.com. Order forms are available here. Checks can be made payable to Upper Peninsula Honor Flight.

All proceeds from the even will benefit upcoming U.P. Honor Flight trips to Washington D.C.

Organizers wished to thank: Elmer’s County Market, For the Love of Cupcakes, The Store Gas Station, Thrivent Financial, Frito Lay, UPHS Home Health & Hospice, AirMedCare Network and Guardian Flight.

