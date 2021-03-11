Advertisement

Biggby Coffee coming to Gladstone

A full coffee shop will be in the Terrace Bay Hotel lobby.
"Biggby Coffee under construction" sign.
"Biggby Coffee under construction" sign.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Biggby Coffee is coming to the Gladstone area. A full Biggby Coffee will be located in the lobby of the Terrace Bay Hotel, with a drive through in the front.

The hotel is currently undergoing renovations with plans to have the coffee shop open in July. The owner of the hotel says he’s visited several other hotels with coffee shops and believes this change will benefit the community.

“Offering coffee to the guests and just overall enhancing the hotel experience. But also, Gladstone doesn’t have a coffee shop and there’s definitely room for a coffee shop in Gladstone. I think it’s going to do really well,” said Jarred Drown, owner of the Terrace Bay Hotel.

Drown decided on Biggby Coffee because he already sells products from other Michigan-based companies and wanted to continue supporting local.

